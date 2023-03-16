Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Banner Film Society screening to celebrate strong women characters

The classics will be a visual delight for movie buffs, say the organisers.

Published: 16th March 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Norma Rae

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its monthly film screening, the Banner Film Society will present movies with strong female characters at Lenin Balavady Trivandrum, Vazhuthacaudu, on Sunday. 
Set to inaugurated by writer and poet Rose Mary,  the ‘Awakened Women Film Festival’, will include Norma Rae (US), God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya (North Macedonia), Olga (Brazil). 

The classics will be a visual delight for movie buffs, say the organisers. The first film, Norma Rae, directed by Martin Ritt and written by Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Junior, will be screened at 9.30am. The film features Sally Field in the titular role and is based on the true story of Crystal Lee Sutton, who was a union organiser and activist. 

The film follows Norma Rae Webster, a factory worker with little formal education in North Carolina who becomes involved in trade union activities at the textile factory where she works after she and her co-workers’ health is compromised due to poor working conditions.

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija, directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska, will be screened at 11.30am. 
The film is about a woman who wins a local contest. However, because it’s usually reserved for men, she becomes ostracised. God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija  was selected to compete for the Golden Bear award at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, and won several other awards and nominations too. 

The final screening, Olga, will begin at 2.30pm. The 2004 Brazilian biographical drama, directed by Jayme Monjardim, is based on the 1985 biography of the same name by Fernando Morais. It was Brazil’s submission to the 77th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

Entry is free for the public.

