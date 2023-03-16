‘Coming up: Urban park at Palayam’

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Constituted in 1980, the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) spearheaded several key infra projects in the city, including phase I of the Capital Regional Development Programme. Now, however, it appears to have turned inactive. TNIE speaks to TRIDA chairman K C Vikraman on the pioneering body’s future:

TRIDA has handed over about seven acres to Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). Will you reclaim the land, as SCTL has been unable to implement the promised projects?

We handed over our land at Palayam and Chalai for the Smart City project. It was a government decision. There were funds from the Centre that were to be utilised for the development of th capital city. As SCTL didn’t have the land, we had to hand it over. We are keeping track of the projects planned on our land. Traders at the Saphalyam complex are having a tough time due to the lack of parking space. Recently, SCTL redesigned the multi-level parking project, as there were no takers for the initial tender.

Rehabilitation of traders at Palayam drags on. What is your take on the delay?

Work is progressing at a snail’s pace; there is an inordinate delay. The project was to be completed within six or eight months. The Palayam market and the surrounding areas, however, remain in a state of ruin.

What is the status of the Vattiyoorkavu Junction development project?

We are in the process of finalising the rehabilitation packages for the traders who will be displaced. We are in the final stages of land acquisition proceedings.

What is the future of TRIDA?

It looks good. We have initiated efforts to rejuvenate the body. We have placed many proposals, including a villa project.

What are the upcoming projects?

The government has approved the proposal for an urban park at Palayam. The project would cost about Rs 4.5 crore. It would be one of the major projects to be implemented this year.

