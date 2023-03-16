Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

President Droupadi Murmu to release handbook on Kudumbashree

The handbook is a codification of ideas for future and achievements of the movement so far. The ideas were sourced from three lakh community development societies (CDS). 

Published: 16th March 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

President of India, Droupadi Murmu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu will release a handbook titled ‘Chuvadu’, on the future activities of Kudumbashree Movement at Uday Palace Convention Centre here on Friday at 12 noon. The handbook is a codification of ideas for future and achievements of the movement so far. The ideas were sourced from three lakh community development societies (CDS). 

Chuvadu, a special programme that began on January 26 as part of the silver jubilee of the movement, was attended by 45 lakh members of the Kudumbashree, their family members, auxiliary group members, balasabha members and members of the ayalkoottam (neighbourhood groups) for elderly. 

The programme involves a self assessment on the 25 years, analysis of achievements, examining the quality of life of members, planning the future of ayalkoottams, micro-level planning on sustainable development goals, and future planning, said an official release.

It  involves different programmes between January 26 and May 17. Chuvadu also aims at emphasising the rights of women in public places, and to spread awareness on their right to indulge in social, cultural and creative works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Kudumbashree
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp