President Droupadi Murmu to release handbook on Kudumbashree

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu will release a handbook titled ‘Chuvadu’, on the future activities of Kudumbashree Movement at Uday Palace Convention Centre here on Friday at 12 noon. The handbook is a codification of ideas for future and achievements of the movement so far. The ideas were sourced from three lakh community development societies (CDS).

Chuvadu, a special programme that began on January 26 as part of the silver jubilee of the movement, was attended by 45 lakh members of the Kudumbashree, their family members, auxiliary group members, balasabha members and members of the ayalkoottam (neighbourhood groups) for elderly.

The programme involves a self assessment on the 25 years, analysis of achievements, examining the quality of life of members, planning the future of ayalkoottams, micro-level planning on sustainable development goals, and future planning, said an official release.

It involves different programmes between January 26 and May 17. Chuvadu also aims at emphasising the rights of women in public places, and to spread awareness on their right to indulge in social, cultural and creative works.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu will release a handbook titled ‘Chuvadu’, on the future activities of Kudumbashree Movement at Uday Palace Convention Centre here on Friday at 12 noon. The handbook is a codification of ideas for future and achievements of the movement so far. The ideas were sourced from three lakh community development societies (CDS). Chuvadu, a special programme that began on January 26 as part of the silver jubilee of the movement, was attended by 45 lakh members of the Kudumbashree, their family members, auxiliary group members, balasabha members and members of the ayalkoottam (neighbourhood groups) for elderly. The programme involves a self assessment on the 25 years, analysis of achievements, examining the quality of life of members, planning the future of ayalkoottams, micro-level planning on sustainable development goals, and future planning, said an official release.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It involves different programmes between January 26 and May 17. Chuvadu also aims at emphasising the rights of women in public places, and to spread awareness on their right to indulge in social, cultural and creative works.