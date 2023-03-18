Govt Law College violence: Injured professor files police complaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An assistant professor of the Government Law College, who was injured after being manhandled allegedly by SFI members on Thursday, has filed a complaint with the Museum police. Sanju V K and 20 other teachers were gheraoed by the SFI workers alleging discrimination in initiating disciplinary action.

The staff council comprising 21 teachers had earlier suspended 24 SFI members for destroying the flags and flag post erected by the KSU on Tuesday. The SFI members resorted to an almost 12-hour-long gherao demanding action against the KSU members and dubbing the suspension of their members as discriminatory.

The gherao started at 12.30pm and ended by 11.30pm during which Sanju was attacked. According to the professor, the SFI members pulled her by her arm while trying to get out of the room, resulting in injuries to her neck and arm. Sanju said she chose to leave after feeling suffocated by sitting in a room for long.

Sanju told TNIE that the students who attacked her have sent a wrong message to society and that bothered her more than her injuries.

“They are law students and are supposed to uphold law and justice. But they have belittled all the ideals that they should stand for. They have indeed sent a wrong message to their fellow classmates and society,” she said. Sanju said that outsiders were also present during the gherao and that the allegations of the SFI members are baseless.

“There is no truth in the allegations raised by the SFI. Actions have also been taken against KSU members in the past. The day after the college union election date was declared, a clash broke out between the KSU and SFI members. CCTV caught the video of SFI members vandalising the KSU flagpost and flags, based on which the staff council suspended them.

Though the SFI members filed a complaint against the KSU members, there were no CCTV visuals to prove their part. We had promised the agitators that action will be taken against the KSU members if we find any evidence against them during the inquiry,” she said. Meanwhile, sources said principal R Bijukumar also filed a police complaint against outsiders, who took part in Thursday’s gherao and Tuesday’s vandalism of KSU flagpost.

Tension has been simmering in the Law College as the union election was notified to be held on March 24. On Tuesday, the KSU members allegedly came under SFI attack and their flags were destroyed. A few KSU workers, including women, were allegedly injured in the attack. On Wednesday, the SFI alleged that their women members were attacked by a group of KSU members, and filed a complaint. The college management retrieved the video of the SFI vandalism and identified the students involved with the help of the teachers.

