Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Resplendent reunion   

TNIE captures hues from an ‘ice-breaker’ exhibition at the College of Fine Arts

Published: 18th March 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is a reunion of a unique kind as former College of Fine Arts students have come together to host an art show at campus.  Art is often described as a silent, subtle means of communication. And five passouts of the master of fine arts (MFA) 2019-’21 batch Anu J Rajan, Ramith Kunhimangalam, Sangeeth Thulasi, Sabin Das and Jyothiprakash Pradhan have aced at that with their wonderful melange of 40 paintings and a video presentation. 

A painting by artist Anu J Rajan |  PICs: B P Deepu

Titled ‘Post Covid Syndrome’, the MFA batch final display includes works in various mediums by budding artists. Thiruvananthapuram native Anu, who is hearing- and speech-impaired, has a special knack for blending colours to express her observations and thoughts. The sole woman artist in the show, her works cover nature, life philosophy and pandemic blues. 

“I have been communicating through art since my childhood,” says the 35-year-old art teacher at NISH, with the help of her sign language interpreter. “I see beauty in everything in the world.” Each artist has presented various subjects observed during the Covid crisis. Odisha native Jyothiprakash, who currently teaches art at a school in Pangode, has experimented with new-age agriculture, urban lifestyle and architectural designs. 

Ramith, who works as an assistant director in films, explores video art along with abstract paintings. 
Sangeeth from Kollam believes his works on social policies are expressions of the community. Kozhikode native Sabin says the show has been an “ice-breaker with the public’’.  Assistant Professor Naquash V, who was one of the organisers, says: “It is the first-ever MFA show on campus. Its aim is to connect young artists with the public,” he says. 

The show concludes on Saturday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp