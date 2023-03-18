Resplendent reunion   

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is a reunion of a unique kind as former College of Fine Arts students have come together to host an art show at campus. Art is often described as a silent, subtle means of communication. And five passouts of the master of fine arts (MFA) 2019-’21 batch Anu J Rajan, Ramith Kunhimangalam, Sangeeth Thulasi, Sabin Das and Jyothiprakash Pradhan have aced at that with their wonderful melange of 40 paintings and a video presentation.

A painting by artist Anu J Rajan | PICs: B P Deepu

Titled ‘Post Covid Syndrome’, the MFA batch final display includes works in various mediums by budding artists. Thiruvananthapuram native Anu, who is hearing- and speech-impaired, has a special knack for blending colours to express her observations and thoughts. The sole woman artist in the show, her works cover nature, life philosophy and pandemic blues.

“I have been communicating through art since my childhood,” says the 35-year-old art teacher at NISH, with the help of her sign language interpreter. “I see beauty in everything in the world.” Each artist has presented various subjects observed during the Covid crisis. Odisha native Jyothiprakash, who currently teaches art at a school in Pangode, has experimented with new-age agriculture, urban lifestyle and architectural designs.

Ramith, who works as an assistant director in films, explores video art along with abstract paintings.

Sangeeth from Kollam believes his works on social policies are expressions of the community. Kozhikode native Sabin says the show has been an “ice-breaker with the public’’. Assistant Professor Naquash V, who was one of the organisers, says: “It is the first-ever MFA show on campus. Its aim is to connect young artists with the public,” he says.

The show concludes on Saturday

