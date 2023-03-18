State-level talent selection at GV Raja School on March 25

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 18th March 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Talent selection to sports schools of the state will be held at Thiruvananthapuram GV Raja Sports School on March 25. This round is meant solely for aspiring students who could not participate in the selection held at various centres earlier this year. 

The selection will be direct for Classes 6, 7, 8 and Plus-One, and through lateral entry for classes 9 and 10. Selection for Classes 6 and 7 will be based on the sports aptitude tests. Selection for classes 8 and Plus-One will be based on sportsmanship along with excellence in respective sports. 

State-level medal winners will get admission to Classes 9 and 10. Selection will be for boys and girls for athletics, basketball, boxing, judo, volleyball and wrestling. There will be cricket and taekwondo rounds for girls alone. 

Students interested in participating in the selection should reach the centre with their sports kits at 10am. Those who excel in the preliminary selection will be admitted to a week-long assessment camp. 

