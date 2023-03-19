Deuze: Embrace reality of ‘mediatisation’ in daily life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Media theoretician Mark Deuze has stated that the everyday life of humans has become “mediatised,” and it is better to embrace this reality. He made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the two-day international media seminar organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Mar Ivanios College, which concluded on Friday.

According to Deuze, while there is enough emphasis on the “content” of the media, the “form” also needs to be carefully negotiated in the media world. He further elaborated on the “media life perspective” by explaining how media and its engagements are intrinsic factors in a tech-mediated society.

Deuze emphasised that media should not be viewed as a “technology deterministic” entity but rather understood as a technology-enabled system, which is the turn that one should look for in computer-mediated life.

Prof. Biswajit Das, founder and director of the Centre for Media Studies and Governance, Jamia Milia Islamia Central University, chaired the session. Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, Associate Professor, the University of Belfast explained the tools and methods of AI and Machine Learning that are helpful in detecting fake news and toxic content in digital-social networks.

