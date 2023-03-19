Emergency medicine summit begins 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit (KEMS 2023), the first international summit being organised with an aim to strengthen emergency and trauma care in the state, has begun in Thiruvananthapuram.

Faculty talk on ‘Vascular Injuries in ER' at Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit #KEMS2023 conference, 1st International Summit on Strengthening Integrated Trauma and Emergency Medicine Services organised by Kerala Govt. @emaindian @tatatrusts pic.twitter.com/0Otu8Z8yR8 — Dr. Binoy Xavier (@dr_binoyxavier) March 18, 2023

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the summit at hotel O by Tamara on Saturday. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function.

The summit is being organised with the support of the Union Health Ministry, Niti Ayog, WHO, Tata Trust, All India Institute of Medical Science, and experts in emergency medicine across the state. This will pave the way for improving the quality of emergency care, and creating standards and guidelines in emergency and trauma care said a statement.

Official from @NICKerala delivered presentation on Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) project at the Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit 2023. pic.twitter.com/9cpUixrzxG — NIC Kerala (@NICKerala) March 18, 2023

