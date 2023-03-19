Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Emergency medicine summit begins 

The summit is being organised with the support of the Union Health Ministry, Niti Ayog, WHO, Tata Trust, All India Institute of Medical Science, and experts in emergency medicine across the state.

Published: 19th March 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:30 AM

KEMS 2023

Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit begins in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | NIC Kerala @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit (KEMS 2023), the first international summit being organised with an aim to strengthen emergency and trauma care in the state, has begun in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the summit at hotel O by Tamara on Saturday. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. 

The summit is being organised with the support of the Union Health Ministry, Niti Ayog, WHO, Tata Trust, All India Institute of Medical Science, and experts in emergency medicine across the state. This will pave the way for improving the quality of emergency care, and creating standards and guidelines in emergency and trauma care said a statement. 

