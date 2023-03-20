Emergency medicine summit 'KEMS 2023' concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Emergency Medicine Summit (KEMS 2023), a three-day international summit aimed at strengthening emergency trauma care in the state, concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Payden, the deputy WHO representative to India, praised the state for its intervention in emergency medicine. She was particularly impressed by the emergency and trauma care system at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and spoke about the facilities at the summit.

The delegates visited the apex trauma and emergency care learning centre in the capital city. Payden expressed the desire to upgrade the learning centre to a model collaborative centre in the south and offered support for the efforts to strengthen the comprehensive trauma care system. The centre has so far provided training to over 7,200 doctors and nurses in emergency care.

Health Minister Veena George explained the changes in the emergency and trauma care field in the state to the delegates. She said the international summit was organised to bring more changes in the field. The summit was organised with the support of the Union Health Ministry, Niti Ayog, World Health Organisation, Tata Trust, All India Institute of Medical Science, and experts in emergency medicines across the country.

