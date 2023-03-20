Over 3,000 take part in GTech anti-drug marathon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 3,000 people, representing all ages, genders, and professions, took part in the marathon organised in Thiruvananthapuram by GTech, the industry body of IT companies in the state, adding momentum to the government’s ‘Drugs-Free Kerala’ campaign.

The marathon held in the early morning was flagged off by former Indian cricketer Tinu Yohannan. It included three categories – 21km, 10km and 3km – of the run. The participants, some of whom were in their eighties, included nearly 1,000 women and 100 children.

The theme of the marathon, ‘Drugs-Free Kerala’, aims to create increased public awareness about the prevalence of drug abuse in the state, and its ill effects, especially among young boys and girls. People from all walks of life, including over 100 from the defence services, joined the run held as part of the first edition of the annual event organised by GTech to sensitise society about emerging social causes.

The award ceremony at the end of the event was presided by MP Shashi Tharoor. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, IT secretary Rathan Kelkar, City Police Commissioner Nagaraju C H, filmmaker Basil Joseph, and GTech chairman V K Mathews, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Tharoor said, “Over the past few years, there has been a four-fold increase in drug trafficking cases in Kerala, one of the highest in India. The most affected are the youth and the right message must reach them. I urge the IT community to make the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign a mass public movement.”

