Four CPM workers turned hostile in case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state assistant secretary and Kanhangad MLA E Chandrasekharan on Tuesday refuted MLA K P Kunhahamad Kutty’s claim that no CPM workers turned hostile during the trial in a case registered against RSS workers for attacking the former.

“The accused were acquitted after the witnesses turned hostile. They had, in fact, identified the attackers in the police station and given the statements. But during the trial, they turned hostile”, the CPI veteran said in a statement in the assembly.

He said that the claim CPM MLA K P Kunhammed Kutty made in the House on February 2, while discussing the thanksgiving motion of the policy address, that all witnesses gave the same statements and the accused were acquitted as no one could identify them, is against the facts.

“I was attacked and injured by RSS-BJP workers at Mavunkal in Ajanur while travelling in an open jeep as part of my winning celebrations after the 2016 assembly elections. I gave my statement to the police and also to the Kasaragod additional sessions judge. In my statement, I had said that the accused who were presented in the court were the ones who attacked me.

However, four prosecution witnesses, who had identified the accused during the time of investigation, turned hostile. The court even pointed this out in its order. This turned out to be detrimental in the case”, he said.

