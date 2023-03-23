Death of 17-yr-old at Perumathura: Police record statements of his friends

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of allegations that the death of a seventeen-year-old boy from the coastal village of Perumathura was due to a drug overdose, the Kadinamkulam Police on Wednesday took statements of the boy’s friends.

Sources said that the statements of the three minor boys, who were friends of Irfan, were recorded by the police.

The police, meanwhile, said the minor boys testified that they had no altercations with Irfan and denied giving him drugs. The primary observation of the forensic surgeon was that Irfan had suffered a brain haemorrhage. However, the police said the exact cause of the brain injury would only be known when the full autopsy report is made available.

Irfan, who resided at Ottappana near Perumathura, died early Monday morning after developing health complications. According to Irfan’s mother Rajila, her son was taken out of his house by his friends Sunday evening. He was later found lying outside the house, she added.

She had alleged that her son was administered drugs by his friends in excess quantity, which claimed his life.

“He was in bad shape when we saw him. He was vomiting and was taken to a private hospital. After getting some treatment, we came back. But his condition got worse by night, and he died at the Medical College Hospital,” she had said.

The local residents, meanwhile, protested against the police inaction against the drug mafia operating in the locality and said several boys in the locality have fallen prey to drugs.

