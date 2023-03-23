Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt offices in Thiruvananthapuram to now respond to e-mails of applicants

Guidelines were also given for inter-departmental communications among offices where the e-office system has been implemented.

Published: 23rd March 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a bid to provide faster responses to applications, the government has issued guidelines promoting e-mail communication with the public for the applications submitted through the e-office platform. 

The offices shall give the public the acknowledgement of their application by e-mail, as per the guidelines. They shall also provide replies, related instructions, orders etc. The government aims to provide faster response to the applications of the public through the e-Office system, said a statement from IT secretary Ratan U Kelkar. He appealed to the public to include e-mail IDs while submitting the application. 

Guidelines were also given for inter-departmental communications among offices where the e-office system has been implemented. The e-office system has been implemented in 54 departments, 61 directorates, 10 commissioners, 74 other offices, 14 collectorates, 27 RDOs, 78 taluk offices and  869 village offices.

