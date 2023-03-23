Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UK keen on cooperation with state in higher education, tourism sector

UK’s South Asia Trade Commissioner Alen Gemmell, chief secretary V P Joy and principal secretary (industries) Suman Billa were also present during the discussions.  

Published: 23rd March 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding a discussion with officials from the UK at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UK has evinced interest in cooperation with Kerala in the higher education sector, especially to forge tie-ups with graphene and incubation centres in the state. UK deputy high commissioner Chandru Iyer, who called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, also discussed possible collaboration in the field of tourism, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

The chief minister told the UK official that the state was giving greater focus to higher education and added that there were immense opportunities for cooperation with the UK in the sector. 

The deputy high commissioner briefed the chief minister about the Education World Forum, the largest gathering of education and skills ministers, held annually in London. Pinarayi said he would hold discussions with the higher education department and vice-chancellors of universities on possible cooperation for the event. 

The chief minister informed that the state was actively encouraging start-ups and innovation centres. Such centres were being planned in sectors such as biological sciences. He also explained the government’s policy decision to start incubation centres in universities.

Pinarayi also briefed the deputy high commissioner about the state’s plan to implement gender-based urban development and launch a study in this regard by the Gender Park. A team of architecture students will visit the Gender Park in Kozhikode as part of such studies, he added.

UK’s South Asia Trade Commissioner Alen Gemmell, chief secretary V P Joy and principal secretary (industries) Suman Billa were also present during the discussions.  

Tie - ups in spotlight

The island nation has evinced interest in cooperation in the higher education sector, especially to forge tie-ups with graphene and incubation centres in the state. The two sides also discussed possible collaboration in the field of tourism, a release from the chief minister’s office said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan UK Officials
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp