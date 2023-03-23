UK keen on cooperation with state in higher education, tourism sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UK has evinced interest in cooperation with Kerala in the higher education sector, especially to forge tie-ups with graphene and incubation centres in the state. UK deputy high commissioner Chandru Iyer, who called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, also discussed possible collaboration in the field of tourism, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

The chief minister told the UK official that the state was giving greater focus to higher education and added that there were immense opportunities for cooperation with the UK in the sector.

The deputy high commissioner briefed the chief minister about the Education World Forum, the largest gathering of education and skills ministers, held annually in London. Pinarayi said he would hold discussions with the higher education department and vice-chancellors of universities on possible cooperation for the event.

The chief minister informed that the state was actively encouraging start-ups and innovation centres. Such centres were being planned in sectors such as biological sciences. He also explained the government’s policy decision to start incubation centres in universities.

Pinarayi also briefed the deputy high commissioner about the state’s plan to implement gender-based urban development and launch a study in this regard by the Gender Park. A team of architecture students will visit the Gender Park in Kozhikode as part of such studies, he added.

UK’s South Asia Trade Commissioner Alen Gemmell, chief secretary V P Joy and principal secretary (industries) Suman Billa were also present during the discussions.

