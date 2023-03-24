Police seek speaker’s permission to initiate action on assembly ruckus case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police are expected to initiate serious legal action against the legislators involved in the assembly scuffle case after getting permission from the speaker’s office.The police have requested the speaker’s sanction — which is mandatory to probe incidents that occurred on the premises of the assembly— through the legislative assembly secretary.

Sources said the speaker’s office has consented to grant permission by Friday. Once the permission is granted, the investigators will record the statements of the MLAs and the Watch and Ward staffer.The police have received the medical certificate of a woman Watch and Ward staff who reportedly sustained injuries during the scuffle, which revealed that there was no fracture on her arm.

Despite this, the UDF MLAs who have been booked under non- bailable IPC sections will not receive any relief. The UDF MLAs were booked under IPC section 332 for causing hurt to a public servant to deter her from discharging her duty, which is a non-bailable offence.

The FIR named Roji M John, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan, Anoop Jacob, K K Rema, and Uma Thomas as the UDF members involved, and five more identifiable MLAs as accused. The complaint filed by the Watch and Ward staff alleged that she and her colleagues were attacked by the UDF members when they tried to prevent the protesters from entering the speaker’s office.

The UDF members were booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, uttering obscene words, and voluntarily causing hurt to public servants, among other charges. The decision on collecting the CCTV visuals from the house would be decided later, the official added.

In addition to the UDF MLAs, the police have also booked LDF MLAs H Salam and K M Sachin Dev under lighter charges based on a complaint filed by UDF member Saneesh Kumar Joseph. According to Saneesh’s complaint, the two Left MLAs, along with Additional Chief Marshal Moideen Hussain and other Watch and Ward officials, attacked him during the protest.

UDF MLAs in hot water

The police received medical certificate of a Watch and Ward staffer who reportedly sustained injuries in the scuffle

It revealed that there was no fracture on her arm

Despite this, the UDF MLAs who have been booked under non-bailable IPC sections will not receive any relief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police are expected to initiate serious legal action against the legislators involved in the assembly scuffle case after getting permission from the speaker’s office.The police have requested the speaker’s sanction — which is mandatory to probe incidents that occurred on the premises of the assembly— through the legislative assembly secretary. Sources said the speaker’s office has consented to grant permission by Friday. Once the permission is granted, the investigators will record the statements of the MLAs and the Watch and Ward staffer.The police have received the medical certificate of a woman Watch and Ward staff who reportedly sustained injuries during the scuffle, which revealed that there was no fracture on her arm. Despite this, the UDF MLAs who have been booked under non- bailable IPC sections will not receive any relief. The UDF MLAs were booked under IPC section 332 for causing hurt to a public servant to deter her from discharging her duty, which is a non-bailable offence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The FIR named Roji M John, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan, Anoop Jacob, K K Rema, and Uma Thomas as the UDF members involved, and five more identifiable MLAs as accused. The complaint filed by the Watch and Ward staff alleged that she and her colleagues were attacked by the UDF members when they tried to prevent the protesters from entering the speaker’s office. The UDF members were booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, uttering obscene words, and voluntarily causing hurt to public servants, among other charges. The decision on collecting the CCTV visuals from the house would be decided later, the official added. In addition to the UDF MLAs, the police have also booked LDF MLAs H Salam and K M Sachin Dev under lighter charges based on a complaint filed by UDF member Saneesh Kumar Joseph. According to Saneesh’s complaint, the two Left MLAs, along with Additional Chief Marshal Moideen Hussain and other Watch and Ward officials, attacked him during the protest. UDF MLAs in hot water The police received medical certificate of a Watch and Ward staffer who reportedly sustained injuries in the scuffle It revealed that there was no fracture on her arm Despite this, the UDF MLAs who have been booked under non-bailable IPC sections will not receive any relief