SNG varsity embarks on mission to make Kerala a ‘total graduate state’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Narayana Guru Open University has undertaken the ambitious task of making Kerala a ‘total graduate state’ over the next five years. Persons below 60 years of age, who have completed education up to Plus-Two/pre-degree, will be identified and turned into graduates with the help of local bodies, Kudumbashree Mission and the state literacy mission.

The plan finds mention in the university’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal that was presented by Finance Standing Committee convener Biju K Mathew at a function presided over by Vice-Chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha. The budget has an estimated revenue of Rs 95.41 crore and pegs the expenditure at Rs 101.3 crore.

As per the budget, the university will also earmark Rs 10.5 crore towards various projects to make the state achieve total digital literacy. A detailed project will be prepared in association with local bodies, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) in addition to Kudumbashree and literacy missions.

Realising the immense possibilities of nano and micro enterprises in accelerating the state’s economic growth entrepreneurship, the university will launch a new course BA Nano Entrepreneurship from 2023-24. Students who complete the course will be given practical training in association with the higher education department’s skill development agency ASAP Kerala and KDisc.

The budget has also earmarked Rs 30 crore for construction of the permanent headquarters of the university. In addition to the existing 14 study centres of the university in each district, 24 new study centres will be launched in 2023-24 at a cost of Rs 3.58 crore.

The university has started nine degree and four PG courses. In addition to these, the university will also launch courses such as Afsal-ul-Ulama (preliminary), Afsal-ul-Ulama, Psychology, Political Science, Library Science, Public Administration Anthropology and Mathematics at the degree level. The varsity will also take steps to start PG programmes in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, political science, library science, economics, philosophy, public administration, computer application, mathematics and education.

The university will create 75 teaching and non teaching posts with government approval for which Rs 3 crore has been earmarked in the budget. An additional Rs 2.83 crore has been earmarked for carrying out automation system in the conduct of examinations.

