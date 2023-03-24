Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Waste-to-energy plants not suitable: Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth

TNIE reporter Shainu Mohan catches up with Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth

MLA V K Prasanth

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 

Does T’Puram need waste-to-energy plants? 
Waste-to-energy plants are not suitable for a state like Kerala. I think it’s not the right technology for our cities. The Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which has around 100 wards, has proved that waste can be managed without a centralised plant.    

How waste management can be improved in the capital?
We have a decentralised system in place which is running strong for the past several years. There are flaws in the system which should be addressed. Haritha Karma Sena workers need to be given proper training to ensure segregation at source which is not happening currently. 

On women’s safety...
It’s a serious issue and the police should act immediately when a woman raises a complaint. In Vattiyoorkavu constituency, we are implementing a Rs 2-crore project with the help of ANERT to install CCTVs and lights to make the streets safe. 

If not politics, what would have been your career choice? 
I would have been a practising lawyer. 

Your free time hobbies?
I love to read but I hardly get time nowadays. When I get time, I prefer spending time with my family. 

