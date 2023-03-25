Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt told to extend distribution of food grain scheme to special schools

The Commissioner pointed out that hostels of special schools do not function during the summer vacation. 

Published: 25th March 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has asked the government to extend the food grain distribution during summer vacation announced for public schools to special schools as well. 

Commissioner S H Panchapakesan issued the order to the principal secretary of the General Education Department. The order quoted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which bans discrimination between disabled children and other children.

The Commissioner pointed out that hostels of special schools do not function during the summer vacation. Discrimination towards disabled children is a serious violation of the Act, Panchapakesan said in the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities Kerala govt food grain distribution
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp