Kerala govt told to extend distribution of food grain scheme to special schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has asked the government to extend the food grain distribution during summer vacation announced for public schools to special schools as well.

Commissioner S H Panchapakesan issued the order to the principal secretary of the General Education Department. The order quoted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which bans discrimination between disabled children and other children.

The Commissioner pointed out that hostels of special schools do not function during the summer vacation. Discrimination towards disabled children is a serious violation of the Act, Panchapakesan said in the order.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has asked the government to extend the food grain distribution during summer vacation announced for public schools to special schools as well. Commissioner S H Panchapakesan issued the order to the principal secretary of the General Education Department. The order quoted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which bans discrimination between disabled children and other children. The Commissioner pointed out that hostels of special schools do not function during the summer vacation. Discrimination towards disabled children is a serious violation of the Act, Panchapakesan said in the order.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });