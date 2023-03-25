Land acquisition proceedings for HQ at Vilappilsala moving swiftly: KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition process for the construction of Kerala Technological University (KTU) headquarters and campus in Vilappilsala panchayat is moving at a fast pace, KTU authorities said in a statement on Friday.

The state government issued the first notification for acquiring 100 acres of land for the university on June 27, 2020. In the first phase, 50 acres of land were acquired by the then Thiruvananthapuram district collector after paying Rs 185 crore in compensation to 135 landowners from the university’s fund.

Meanwhile, Manuel Neshan, one of the 68 owners of the remaining 50 acres of land, approached the Human Rights Commission, demanding to make the compensation sum immediately available. Following this, the government decided to allocate Rs 204 crore through KIIFB for the acquisition of the remaining land, and the procedures for the same are progressing. The KIIFB board meeting held on February 27 also approved the decision.

Subsequently, the university syndicate meeting held on March 23 also decided to transfer the sum to the revenue department as soon as the fund is available and acquire the remaining 50 acres of land by April 26.

Established on May 21, 2014, the university is currently based on the campus of the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Section 3(6) of the Act governing the university, its headquarters should be located in Thiruvananthapuram. To get the UGC funding for the university and affiliated colleges, the KTU should also obtain the 12 (B) status. For this, a campus with at least five departments should be established on an area of 50 to 100 acres.

The present plan is to set up a residential campus with world-class facilities. A total of 210 institutions, including 153 engineering colleges, 23 MBA colleges, 25 MCA colleges, and eight architecture colleges, are affiliated with the university. The site of the Vilappilsala solid waste treatment plant, which has been remaining closed for the past 12 years, was earlier found suitable by the government for housing its headquarters.

