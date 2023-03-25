Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New academic block at Mar Ivanios College inaugurated

Jijimon K Thomas, principal of Mar Ivanios College, delivered the welcome address.

Published: 25th March 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mar Ivanios College

Mar Ivanios College (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the new academic block, funded by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan (RUSA), at Mar Ivanios College here on Thursday.

The minister also released three academic journals -- Chethana for science departments, Verbum for humanities departments and Innovatus for business studies -- by handing it over to Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop of Malankara Catholic Church and patron of the college. 

At the function, the education minister emphasised the need to create and nurture critical thinking faculty among students and the faculty. The minister also lauded the efforts of the college in nurturing talent and effectively meeting the challenges in a rapidly changing world order.

 In his address, the cardinal emphasised the need for extending academic research activities and creating a knowledge-based system for addressing future challenges. He spoke on the significance of academic journals in being a beacon of academic efforts and also becoming a benchmark denoting the excellence of the institution. Jijimon K Thomas, principal of Mar Ivanios College, delivered the welcome address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Bindu Mar Ivanios College
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp