New academic block at Mar Ivanios College inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the new academic block, funded by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan (RUSA), at Mar Ivanios College here on Thursday.

The minister also released three academic journals -- Chethana for science departments, Verbum for humanities departments and Innovatus for business studies -- by handing it over to Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop of Malankara Catholic Church and patron of the college.

At the function, the education minister emphasised the need to create and nurture critical thinking faculty among students and the faculty. The minister also lauded the efforts of the college in nurturing talent and effectively meeting the challenges in a rapidly changing world order.

In his address, the cardinal emphasised the need for extending academic research activities and creating a knowledge-based system for addressing future challenges. He spoke on the significance of academic journals in being a beacon of academic efforts and also becoming a benchmark denoting the excellence of the institution. Jijimon K Thomas, principal of Mar Ivanios College, delivered the welcome address.

