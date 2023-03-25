ORR project gets environmental clearance

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the capital received environmental clearance from the state government based on the study conducted by the State level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). With this, the lone hurdle for developing this region into an urban corridor has been cleared.

The clearance has been given for the southern side of the ring road from Mangalapuram to Vizhinjam via the Mangalapuram-Thekkada link road. The validity for the environmental clearance for the 47-km road is for a period of 10 years.

The SEIAA has handed over the clearance notification to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The clearance for the northern side from Thekkada to Navaikulam is under process, and it is expected to be cleared in the meeting next week between SEIAA and NHAI.“Once we get the clearance from both sides, it will be easier for us to speed up the tender proceedings as well.

Since the ORR comes under category (b) of the NHAI, the environmental clearance from the state government is enough. However, for some highway projects, we need to get environmental clearance from the Union government. For example, clearance from the Union Ministry is required for the Kollam-Shenkottai NH because it passes through forest areas,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Recently, the e-tender submission deadline for the construction of ORR was extended by 15 days due to the non-completion of the survey proceedings. The last date for the submission of the tender was March 16.

As per the plan, the construction of the ORR has to begin in June. Recently, the NHAI marked this road as NH-866. The NHAI has divided the route into two sections: one from Navaikulam to Thekkada and another from Thekkada to Vizhinjam.

The estimated cost of the Navaikulam-Thekkada road is Rs 1,478.31 crore, and for the Thekkada-Vizhinjam stretch, it is Rs 1,489.15 crore. The proposed 77-kilometre highway will start from Vizhinjam and end at Navaikulam, near the Kollam border. A total of 348.09 hectares of land will be acquired for the project. Meanwhile, the environmental clearance has been granted subject to certain conditions.

