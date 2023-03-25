Police to install 2 lakh CCTV cameras in Thiruvananthapuram

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A spurt in crimes against women has prompted the city police to join hands with the residents and merchants’ associations to set up 2 lakh CCTV cameras in the city within the next two months. Also, the department has decided to map all the by-roads which are frequented by habitual offenders and miscreants. Such hotspots will be manned by shadow police personnel.

These actions are part of the confidence-building measures employed by the cops to address anxiety among women regarding their safety in the wake of several sexual assault cases. In the last seven days, about seven incidents of sexual assault were reported in the city.

The March 13 sexual assault at Moolavilakam in Pettah police station on a woman two-wheeler rider had posed a serious question on the safety of women in the city. The police have so far been unable to identify the culprit, who had assaulted a 49-year-old woman.

City Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police have decided to enhance awareness of women’s safety aspects among the public. “For this purpose, I have called for a city-level meeting of residents’ associations. The idea is to create awareness about the Nirbhayam App, which was created as a platform that women in distress could contact.

We want more people to use that app. Our target is two lakh downloads in the city. The public also needs to be educated on properly using the emergency response support system by dialling 112. These avenues are inadequately being used. We want to enhance their use,” the Commissioner said. Equal attention will also be paid to preventive aspects, he added.

Under Operation Nireekshanam, the police are planning to erect 2 lakh CCTV cameras in the city. At present, there exist 20,000 cameras within the city limits. The Commissioner said the objective behind the exercise is to enhance the density of CCTV cameras in the city. “For that, we will seek the help of residents and merchants associations,” he said. After the city-level meeting, the police will conduct meetings with civil society representatives in each police station.

