CCTV visuals steer woman attack case in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two weeks after a 49-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in the middle of the road at Pattoor by an unidentified assailant, the city police have collected crucial CCTV footage of the culprit.

The visuals show the victim being followed by a man on a scooter from Pattoor to Moolavilakom. The police have decided to collect more CCTV camera visuals from the nearby areas to identify the suspect.

“We will soon identify the suspect. Once the registration number of the vehicle or his face is identified, we will be able to nab him soon,” said a senior police officer.

The incident took place at 11 pm on March 13 at Moolavilakam Junction when the woman was returning home from a shop. When she entered a narrow road, a bike-borne man attacked her. Though she resisted the attacker’s advances and beat him up, he managed to flee. Later, she reached home and told her daughter about the incident.

The daughter took her to the hospital and immediately informed the Pettah police about the attack. The GD in charge, who attended the phone call, told her to give her residential address for registering a complaint. The daughter told police that she could not come to the station as she needed to take her injured mother to the hospital.

The police officer responded that her statement would be collected in an hour. As per the advisory of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the police need to act immediately if a crime against a woman is reported.

However, the woman and her daughter had to file a complaint with the DCP to get a case registered. Senior police officers -- Renjith and Jayaraj -- of Pettah station have been suspended pending inquiry by the DCP.

