Thiruvananthapuram Corporation budget gives thrust to green initiatives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF-led city corporation on Saturday presented a budget for the 2023-2024 financial year giving thrust to green initiatives and waste management. One of the main highlights of the budget was the ‘Carbon Neutral Thiruvananthapuram’ project which aims to make the city free from carbon emissions by 2035.

The budget has earmarked Rs 55 crore for the project. Equal priority will be given to strengthening the city’s decentralised waste management. In the wake of the Brahmapuram fire incident, the corporation decided to segregate waste by over 80% throughout the city.

Providing drinking water to all households, sewage connection, universal housing, civic amenities expansion, basic infrastructure development and women-friendly projects were some of the other important highlights of the budget.

Deputy Mayor P K Raju presented the budget with a total revenue income of Rs 1,640 crore and a total expenditure of Rs 1,504 crore. The budget also promised the comprehensive development of the city, including infrastructure, education, health, and uplift of the downtrodden.

Raju stated that the corporation will soon buy 100 e-buses as part of the carbon-neutral project, allowing public transportation to be completely converted to electric mode. The corporation has allocated Rs 43 crore for a comprehensive waste management scheme. Bio/kitchen bins will be installed in at least 1 lakh households in the coming fiscal year. New schemes will be initiated to remove e-waste and napkins, in association with various private agencies.

Health sector

An amount of Rs 58 crore was allotted for the implementation of various health schemes. Raju announced that five new palliative care centres will be opened soon in the city. An ambulance call centre ‘V4U’ service will be launched soon for the general public at affordable charges, and it will be available free for people below the poverty line.

Promoting entrepreneurship to generate new jobs

The budget allocated Rs 40 crore for bringing at least 3,000 entrepreneurs to the city to ensure employment for 10,000 people.

Housing sector

An amount of Rs 160 crore was sanctioned for the comprehensive package for housing all the beneficiaries. Of the amount, Rs 125 crore has been set aside for various house construction schemes and Rs 35 crore for slum development projects.

Education

The budget earmarked Rs 60 crore for the comprehensive education package in the city. Additional classrooms will be built in 15 schools, and additional new toilets will be built in 20 schools in the city. Grounds and turf will be built at five schools.

Basic infrastructure development

In the budget, the highest allocation has been made for developing basic infrastructure. An amount of Rs 322 crore has been allocated towards the same. Raju announced that 10 new model roads will be built in the 2023-24 financial year. The package will also include markets, shopping complexes, parking areas, community halls, hospital buildings, and renovating old buildings.

City of peace

The budget has also proposed to declare Thiruvananthapuram ‘a city of peace’. So far, only Hiroshima in Japan and Toronto in Canada have been designated as Cities of Peace, according to Raju. As part of it, the budget allocated Rs 1 crore.

Safety and traffic management

CCTV cameras will be installed at 98 locations in the city. At 14 places, variable message systems will be installed. Emergency call boxes will be installed at 10 locations. A total of 113 junctions will be upgraded. At 57 locations, an adaptive traffic control system will be installed. The deputy mayor also pointed out that a comprehensive master plan for the city will be prepared and published soon. The budget will be discussed at the council hall on Monday and Tuesday, and the budget will be passed on Tuesday.

Drinking water

The budget announced that the city will have a drinking water surplus in the next three years. New drinking water connections will be given to 25,000 consumers. A new 50km distribution chain will be set up and a new distribution chain will be developed to resolve the drinking water scarcity at Kazhakootam and Chanthavila.

