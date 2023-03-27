Attingal bypass: Tiff between NHAI, temple authorities continues

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Standoff between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the officials of the Thiruvarattukavu Devi temple, over land acquisition procedures in connection with the construction of the Attingal bypass, is likely to delay the development of the Kazhakootam-Kadampattukonam National Highway (NH) 66 project.

Though the NHAI received an order in its favour from the High Court, regarding the acquisition of land from the temple premises, the shrine authorities remain adamant about not allowing the proceedings. The people associated with the temple blocked the NHAI officials and the contractor three days ago when they reached the spot to clear the land. Now, the work on that section has been stalled.

The NHAI has written to the district collector seeking intervention to resolve the issue. As per the letter sent by the NHAI on March 23, the work has been halted due to opposition from the temple authorities.

“Since the authorities were told that the temple structure will not be demolished and the contractor is already mobilised, the delay in the work will attract penalties as per the contract agreement provisions. So, urgent action is required to complete the land acquisition proceedings, “ the letter stated. P Pradeep, project director, of NHAI, said that the district administration has to intervene in the issue.

“The land clearing for the construction of the Attingal bypass is almost done. Though we acquired the land and completed the clearing procedure, we haven’t touched the structure of the temple. Since the case filed by the temple authorities was disposed of, we have all rights to acquire the land. Unfortunately, the temple authorities are opposing the proceedings,” Pradeep said.

According to R Nandakumar, president, Attingal History Lovers Association, the Thiruvarrattukavu temple is a historical monument and should be preserved. “A simple structure can be demolished and reconstructed. But that is not the case with a historical monument. The temple is around 716 years old. Besides, the NHAI did not comply with the instructions of the High Court in appointing a competent officer to address the issues.

There is a lot of barren land near the temple that the NHAI can acquire. But they are adamant that they will acquire the land close to the temple to help the real estate lobby. Moreover, a social impact assessment study was not also conducted here, “ he said.

Meanwhile, a top official with the land acquisition wing of the district administration said they cannot intervene in the issue now as the aggrieved parties will approach the court again. Earlier, the NHAI could not acquire 44 cents of land near Thiruvarattukavu temple as the TDB approached the HC with a writ petition against the land acquisition, citing that the structure is of archaeological importance.

They also secured a stay order. However, the HC dismissed the petition and asked the NHAI to go on with the construction. Though the revenue authorities had a meeting with the temple authorities recently, it failed to reach a consensus, sources said. In 2021, the HC issued a landmark decision stating that if religious institutions are harmed during the construction of National Highways, God will forgive the petitioners, the authorities, and the author of the decision.

KEY POINTS

The people associated with the temple blocked the NHAI officials and the contractor three days ago when they reached the spot to clear the land

Now, the work on that section has been stalled. The NHAI has written to the district collector seeking intervention to resolve the issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Standoff between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the officials of the Thiruvarattukavu Devi temple, over land acquisition procedures in connection with the construction of the Attingal bypass, is likely to delay the development of the Kazhakootam-Kadampattukonam National Highway (NH) 66 project. Though the NHAI received an order in its favour from the High Court, regarding the acquisition of land from the temple premises, the shrine authorities remain adamant about not allowing the proceedings. The people associated with the temple blocked the NHAI officials and the contractor three days ago when they reached the spot to clear the land. Now, the work on that section has been stalled. The NHAI has written to the district collector seeking intervention to resolve the issue. As per the letter sent by the NHAI on March 23, the work has been halted due to opposition from the temple authorities. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since the authorities were told that the temple structure will not be demolished and the contractor is already mobilised, the delay in the work will attract penalties as per the contract agreement provisions. So, urgent action is required to complete the land acquisition proceedings, “ the letter stated. P Pradeep, project director, of NHAI, said that the district administration has to intervene in the issue. “The land clearing for the construction of the Attingal bypass is almost done. Though we acquired the land and completed the clearing procedure, we haven’t touched the structure of the temple. Since the case filed by the temple authorities was disposed of, we have all rights to acquire the land. Unfortunately, the temple authorities are opposing the proceedings,” Pradeep said. According to R Nandakumar, president, Attingal History Lovers Association, the Thiruvarrattukavu temple is a historical monument and should be preserved. “A simple structure can be demolished and reconstructed. But that is not the case with a historical monument. The temple is around 716 years old. Besides, the NHAI did not comply with the instructions of the High Court in appointing a competent officer to address the issues. There is a lot of barren land near the temple that the NHAI can acquire. But they are adamant that they will acquire the land close to the temple to help the real estate lobby. Moreover, a social impact assessment study was not also conducted here, “ he said. Meanwhile, a top official with the land acquisition wing of the district administration said they cannot intervene in the issue now as the aggrieved parties will approach the court again. Earlier, the NHAI could not acquire 44 cents of land near Thiruvarattukavu temple as the TDB approached the HC with a writ petition against the land acquisition, citing that the structure is of archaeological importance. They also secured a stay order. However, the HC dismissed the petition and asked the NHAI to go on with the construction. Though the revenue authorities had a meeting with the temple authorities recently, it failed to reach a consensus, sources said. In 2021, the HC issued a landmark decision stating that if religious institutions are harmed during the construction of National Highways, God will forgive the petitioners, the authorities, and the author of the decision. KEY POINTS The people associated with the temple blocked the NHAI officials and the contractor three days ago when they reached the spot to clear the land Now, the work on that section has been stalled. The NHAI has written to the district collector seeking intervention to resolve the issue