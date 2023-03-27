‘City to witness tremendous development in coming years’: District Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is all set to witness tremendous development in coming years, District Collector Geromic George has said. He was speaking at the event titled ‘Tvm And NGOs - a meet up of Corporates and NGOs’, organised by ‘Awake Trivandrum’, a voluntary outfit that works to accelerate the development of the State Capital Region (SCR) on Sunday.

Heads of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes of the companies also attended the event. The corporates with offices in the capital also offered support to NGOs that run initiatives that focus on the welfare of citizens of the district.

“Thiruvananthapuram is set to see tremendous development in the coming years. To ensure equitable growth, it is important that corporates come forward to take up various causes, and expert NGOs implement the programmes on the ground. City administration will extend all support,” said Geromic George. The collector also presented an online platform being built by the district administration to facilitate CSR partnerships. He also pitched five projects before the companies.

“Often, despite doing great work, NGOs struggle to get the support they need. On the other side, corporates find it hard to shortlist projects in line with their CSR objectives. Tvm And NGOs will serve as a platform to bridge this gap,” said S N Raghuchandran Nair, president of Awake Trivandrum.

Twenty selected NGOs and 20 invited corporates participated. NGOs who pitched projects for possible funding were mentored by Vijayalakshmi Laxmanan - vice-president, and Renjith Ramanujam - chief executive officer, of Awake Trivandrum. CSR heads of companies called for enhanced support from government departments to reduce red tape while executing welfare Projects.

