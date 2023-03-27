Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kodikunnil Suresh to lead rally toVaikom

Senior Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh will lead a rally carrying portraits of renaissance movement leaders from Aruvippuram to Vaikom.

Published: 27th March 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kodikunnil Suresh

Kodikunnil Suresh (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh will lead a rally carrying portraits of renaissance movement leaders from Aruvippuram to Vaikom. This rally is being organized following the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha which will be held on March 30 at Vaikom.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the rally at Aruvippuram at 4 pm on Monday, and Kodikunnil will receive the portrait of Sree Narayana Guru from Satheesan. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran will inaugurate the renaissance rally at Venganoor Chitrakoodam, and Kodikunnil will receive the portrait of Mahatma Ayyankali from Sudheeran.

A renaissance program will also be held at Kottarakkara Thrikkannamangalam at 6:30 pm, which will be attended by cultural leaders. The finale of Kodikunnil’s rally will be inaugurated by senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday at Kottayam Gandhi Square at 3:30 pm. He will receive the portrait of Mannath Padmanabhan at the event on Wednesday at 5:15 pm.

