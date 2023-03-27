Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sivankutty decries Union minister’s criticism of state’s education system

“Is it because Kerala doesn’t teach that cow dung can shield people from radiation that the minister is criticising the state’s education system?” Sivankutty asked.

Published: 27th March 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan has made it a habit of criticising the state without any basis, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said. He was reacting to Muraleedharan’s remarks terming the state’s education system as ‘obsolete’ at the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod.

Muraleedharan was jeered at by students for his remarks. In a statement, Sivankutty said it was due to the quality of education in the state that a party like the BJP has not been able to grow in Kerala. 

“Is it because Kerala doesn’t teach that cow dung can shield people from radiation that the minister is criticising the state’s education system?” Sivankutty asked.

