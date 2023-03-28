Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Isolation wards coming up at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode medical colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that most modern isolation blocks would be completed in a time-bound manner in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode medical colleges. The last cabinet meeting had given administrative sanction to set up isolation blocks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode medical colleges aimed at giving care to those patients who require isolation.

Veena also said administrative sanction of Rs 34.74 crore and Rs 34.92 crore have been given for T’Puram and Kozhikode medical colleges for setting up the isolation blocks which would be borne by KIIFB. She exuded confidence that the isolation blocks would be of great help to patients suffering from epidemics and pandemic. “The state government has decided to set up isolation blocks across the 140 assembly constituencies. The isolation blocks would have 10 beds each. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 10 isolation wards recently,” said Veena George.

The isolation ward at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college would have 50 beds in a 3,500 sq ft four-storey building. OP wing, wards, isolation units and consultation rooms would be made available there. On the ground floor there would be a reception, swab test facility, laboratory, waiting area, consultation room, X-Ray, procedure room and pharmacy.

On the first floor, apart from the nursing staff room and doctors’ lounge, there will be a seminar room, bystanders’ area, waiting area, nurse station and isolation room. The second and third floors will have an isolation room, isolation ward and procedure room.

The isolation block in Kozhikode medical college will have 40 beds. The three-storey building will have a total area of 3,600 sq ft. The ground floor will have a reception, bystander waiting area, pre and post sampling area, pharmacy, consultation room, nurses station, procedure room and screening room. The first floor will have an isolation room, isolation ward, bystander waiting area, nurses station procedure room and doctors’ lounge. The second floor will have isolation rooms, isolation wards and procedure room.

