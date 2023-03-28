KTU budget: Focus on translational research and innovation centres in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s budget for 2022-24 has given emphasis on translational research, startups and the setting up of innovation centres. The budget, with projected revenue of Rs 692.75 crore and expenditure of Rs 725.04 crore, was passed by the varsity’s Board of Governors on Monday. P K Biju, Syndicate member and chairman of the finance committee, presented the budget in the presence of vice-chancellor Ciza Thomas and other members of the Board.

The university has budgeted Rs 60 crore for the construction of its Vilapilsala headquarters, Rs 39 crore for the establishment of various engineering schools, Rs 30 crore for centres of excellence in research, Rs 20 crore for translational research centres and Rs 19 crore for startups and innovation centres.

A project-based learning scheme involving engineering students and industry experts to enhance the professional skills of engineering students at a cost of Rs 3 crore, a project to improve driver behaviour after analysing driving patterns with the help of data and developing intelligent control systems with the help of KSRTC and the Motor Vehicles Department at Rs 2 crore, and carbon audit to be conducted at a cost of Rs 1 crore, with affiliated colleges and local self-government bodies, to make Kerala a carbon- neutral state are among the major highlights.

An asset management module envisioned for local self-government department using building information modelling (Rs 1crore), setting up an assistive technology centre to collect data and assist those in need of assistive technology services (Rs 2 crore); preparing a state-level intervention plan for mitigating water stress in collaboration with the Kerala State Land Utilization Board (Rs 1 crore) and incorporation of modern technological learning methods in post-Covid engineering education (Rs 1 crore) are the other highlights.

An amount of Rs 3 crore each has been earmarked for career guidance and placement cell, a high-performance sports training programme and 1,000 student projects for community development interventions in rural regions.

The varsity has allocated Rs 10 crore for setting up a cutting-edge remote examination monitoring system, Rs 5 crore for university-industry joint ventures and Rs 3 crore for the online examination system. To diversify engineering education, Rs 2 crore each has been earmarked for project-based courses and engineering fab labs. An amount of Rs 1 crore each will be spent on modern cloud computing systems, e-content creation, twinning programmes with foreign universities and engineering research collaborations.

