Kerala to host 'School Education Congress' from April 1 to 3

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will host the inaugural ‘Kerala School Education Congress’ at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam near here from April 1 to 3.

Policymakers, researchers, administrators and educators from India and abroad will deliberate the latest trends, research and practices in the education sector during the three-day congress.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that the public platform would open up an opportunity for educational practitioners to meet, students to share and the community to suggest new ideas. He added that the event would strengthen the planning and implementation of school education in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the threeday congress at 10 am on April 1 at a function to be chaired by Sivankutty. Finance Minister K N Balgopal will inaugurate the valedictory session at 2 pm on April 3. As many as 180 papers will be presented at the event to be attended by over 300 delegates, Sivakutty said.

