Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram native enters beauty pageant final

Anjana is the daughter of Vijayalakshmi, who was the former president of IWC Trivandrum, and a retired Army officer, Brig M C Ashok Kumar.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anjana Rajam

Anjana Rajam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram native Anjana Rajam based in Munich, Germany, has been selected as one of the finalists for the ‘Haute Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2023’ pageant. Women from over 40 countries were participating in the event. 

Anjana is the daughter of Vijayalakshmi, who was the former president of IWC Trivandrum, and a retired Army officer, Brig M C Ashok Kumar. She works as a software architect in the field of autonomous driving in Germany. 

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is organised under the parent company of Shri Sai Entertainments Private Limited, which was founded and conceptualised by Bharat Kumar Bhramar in 2008 to set a new criterion in the media and the fashion industry. The finale will be held in June.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjana Rajam Mrs India Worldwide 2023 beauty pageant final
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp