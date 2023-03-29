Thiruvananthapuram native enters beauty pageant final

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram native Anjana Rajam based in Munich, Germany, has been selected as one of the finalists for the ‘Haute Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2023’ pageant. Women from over 40 countries were participating in the event.

Anjana is the daughter of Vijayalakshmi, who was the former president of IWC Trivandrum, and a retired Army officer, Brig M C Ashok Kumar. She works as a software architect in the field of autonomous driving in Germany.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is organised under the parent company of Shri Sai Entertainments Private Limited, which was founded and conceptualised by Bharat Kumar Bhramar in 2008 to set a new criterion in the media and the fashion industry. The finale will be held in June.

