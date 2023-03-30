Centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy likely to be commissioned in May

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the refurbished centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy in the capital is likely to be commissioned by May. The Rs 10-crore project was originally scheduled to open in April 2022. But, the deadline could not be met due to the delay in construction activities.

The Corporation had also planned to open it by March 31 this year to ensure the completion of the financial aspects of the project this fiscal year itself. However, the construction of the rendering plant in the abattoir is yet to be completed. Approval from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) still needs to be accorded.

As per sources close to the project, the septic tank and plumbing work is progressing.“There is some minor work going on at the moment. But the major work that’s pending is the construction of a rendering plant. This rendering plant will crush the bones and skins of the meat from the abattoir units. It will be treated into biogas at the effluent treatment plant. Similarly, one more piece of machinery has to be installed, and it will be ready by this week,” said a source.

According to Binu Francis, Corporation secretary, the abattoir would be commissioned by May.

“Only a few works are pending. It can be completed in one and a half months. Also, we need approval from the Pollution Control Board before it gets operational. So it will take some time, and we expect the abattoir to get commissioned by May,” he said.

As per the current capacity of the abattoir, 120 animals can be slaughtered at a time without creating pollution. Earlier, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the Corporation in 2012 as it did not have a proper waste disposal mechanism. Since then, several efforts initiated by the civic body to reopen the abattoir have failed, leading to the mushrooming of illegal outlets in the capital. With the setting up of the modern abattoir, illegal slaughterhouses in the city will be closed down.

Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) is the executing agency for the project. Earlier, the Corporation had extended the contract period for KEL as the earlier contract ended on March 31, 2022. The work is currently being carried out under a subcontract with a Lucknow-based company.

Revamp under way

Modern abattoir will come up at Kunnukuzhy, where the previous slaughterhouse was situated

The Pollution Control Board sealed the Corporation’s lone slaughterhouse in 2012

The plan is to renovate and revamp the facility with modern features

The slaughterhouse is being set up at the cost of Rs 10 crore, funded by KIIFB

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the refurbished centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy in the capital is likely to be commissioned by May. The Rs 10-crore project was originally scheduled to open in April 2022. But, the deadline could not be met due to the delay in construction activities. The Corporation had also planned to open it by March 31 this year to ensure the completion of the financial aspects of the project this fiscal year itself. However, the construction of the rendering plant in the abattoir is yet to be completed. Approval from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) still needs to be accorded. As per sources close to the project, the septic tank and plumbing work is progressing.“There is some minor work going on at the moment. But the major work that’s pending is the construction of a rendering plant. This rendering plant will crush the bones and skins of the meat from the abattoir units. It will be treated into biogas at the effluent treatment plant. Similarly, one more piece of machinery has to be installed, and it will be ready by this week,” said a source. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Binu Francis, Corporation secretary, the abattoir would be commissioned by May. “Only a few works are pending. It can be completed in one and a half months. Also, we need approval from the Pollution Control Board before it gets operational. So it will take some time, and we expect the abattoir to get commissioned by May,” he said. As per the current capacity of the abattoir, 120 animals can be slaughtered at a time without creating pollution. Earlier, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the Corporation in 2012 as it did not have a proper waste disposal mechanism. Since then, several efforts initiated by the civic body to reopen the abattoir have failed, leading to the mushrooming of illegal outlets in the capital. With the setting up of the modern abattoir, illegal slaughterhouses in the city will be closed down. Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) is the executing agency for the project. Earlier, the Corporation had extended the contract period for KEL as the earlier contract ended on March 31, 2022. The work is currently being carried out under a subcontract with a Lucknow-based company. Revamp under way Modern abattoir will come up at Kunnukuzhy, where the previous slaughterhouse was situated The Pollution Control Board sealed the Corporation’s lone slaughterhouse in 2012 The plan is to renovate and revamp the facility with modern features The slaughterhouse is being set up at the cost of Rs 10 crore, funded by KIIFB