Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM to ramp up preparations ahead of Lok Sabha poll

The two-day state committee meeting starting on Thursday will examine and discuss the document.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

CPI (M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan (File Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has decided to ramp up its preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha election. As part of this, the organisation would assign more full-timers for the election preparatory works. Secretariat has assessed the state-wide jatha by its secretary M V Govindan as a success.

“It has successfully attracted the common man more to the party,” a secretariat leader told TNIE. “It has also succeeded in pointing out the central BJP government’s neglect towards the state while also educating the public about the Left government’s people-friendly policies and programmes,” he said.

The Secretariat also examined the organisational document approved by the state conference. The document had asked the cadres to take up palliative and geriatric care work besides their organisational responsibilities. The document also pointed out where the social development organisers, who were put to work in areas where the party organisation was weak, could improve. The two-day state committee meeting starting on Thursday will examine and discuss the document.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM state Lok Sabha election
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp