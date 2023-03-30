CPM to ramp up preparations ahead of Lok Sabha poll

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has decided to ramp up its preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha election. As part of this, the organisation would assign more full-timers for the election preparatory works. Secretariat has assessed the state-wide jatha by its secretary M V Govindan as a success. "It has successfully attracted the common man more to the party," a secretariat leader told TNIE. "It has also succeeded in pointing out the central BJP government's neglect towards the state while also educating the public about the Left government's people-friendly policies and programmes," he said. The Secretariat also examined the organisational document approved by the state conference. The document had asked the cadres to take up palliative and geriatric care work besides their organisational responsibilities. The document also pointed out where the social development organisers, who were put to work in areas where the party organisation was weak, could improve. The two-day state committee meeting starting on Thursday will examine and discuss the document.