Loyola in Thiruvananthapuram celebrates 60 years of service, excellence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Founded in 1963, Loyola College of Social Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram is one of the leading institutions in social sciences, renowned for its innovative approach to education and commitment to social work.

It was the first college to introduce courses in social work. For the past six decades, the institution has been instrumental in moulding numerous influential scholars in the field of social sciences. Even now, the emphasis and the vision remain the same.

“I was part of one of the initial batches of Loyola during the 70s. Back then, being a professional social worker was something new. Joining the postgraduate course was a turning point in my life. It helped me systemise my thinking process and made me more practical.

The exposure I got from Loyola gave me the courage to do my bit for society,” says alumni Mary Vattamattam, a renowned social worker and the founder of the Timbaktu Collective, who has been working for the marginalised sections in rural India.

College principal Saji P Jacob, who joined the institute as a faculty in the late 90s, says: “The exposure we give to our students makes all the difference. We give them social orientation by giving them activities among the downtrodden and backward communities.

“We were the first to introduce MSW in disaster management. Manpower intervention is something very relevant during disasters. We designed that course. Even now, many institutions are yet to introduce it.” The institute offers five postgraduate programmes and three PhD programmes in social sciences and has maintained high grades in all cycles of NAAC accreditation and received an A++ grade in 2022 accreditation.

Notably, the college has been ranked among India’s top seven Social Work Colleges by leading surveys.

“The institute has also made an indelible contribution to society through Loyola Extension Services,” says Saji. “The Kudumbashree project was our brainchild, and we started the first family counselling centre in the state. Every year, we hold around 1,000 counselling sessions. We are also hosting the Childline headquarters.”

Loyola College of Social Sciences is set to kick off its diamond jubilee celebrations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayinaugurating the new Diamond Jubilee Block. “We are in an era where radical changes are being demanded in education. Loyola is planning to expand,” beams Saji.

Heroes of the Heart award

Loyola College of Social Sciences, in association with Loyola Extension Services, has presented the annual ‘Heroes Of The Heart’ awards to those who have done exemplary service in society. The winners of the first edition of the award are Lincy George from Idukki, Babu C Velamparampil (Alappuzha), Paravatha K P, (Alappuzha), Catherin Fathima, (T’Puram), Mujeeb Rahman Pathiriyal (Malappuram), Rony Kunjachan (T’Puram), and Jolly Johnson (T’Puram).

