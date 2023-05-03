Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Desert roses adorn Thiruvananthapuram city

These summertime plants, uncommon in Kerala, were imported from Thailand and Vietnam for the festival, which runs till May 7.

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ananthara S and Reshma Ravi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Since April 23, the Akkulam tourist village in Thiruvananthapuram has been teeming with visitors, all eager to soak in the beauty of the adenium set up as part of the desert rose festival. These summertime plants, uncommon in Kerala, were imported from Thailand and Vietnam for the festival, which runs till May 7.

Abhilash Sasidharan, an Air Force officer, is the brainchild of the desert role festival. “I was stationed in various states as part of my work in the last 21 years. That’s when I developed an interest in gardening, which eventually turned into a passion,” Abhilash said.

Even in his busy life, Abhilash finds time not only to pursue this passion but also to cultivate an interest in gardening in others. “Abhilash can identify adenium varieties just by looking at the stem or the plant’s leaves. That’s how much he knows about the flowers. We can see how passionate he is about gardening by the way he talks about it,” said Vyshak V G, Akkulam tourist village’s manager.

Vyshak and Abhilash had already organised a bougainvillaea festival in February, which was a huge success. During that event, it was observed that there was a huge interest in adenium (desert roses). This prompted the duo to organise a festival dedicated to them. “Adeniums are low-maintenance flowers. They don’t require much water and can survive in dry and hot climates. Hence the name ‘desert roses’,” Abhilash said. These flowers are often brought to Kerala by flower enthusiasts.

“There are not many adenium flowers in nurseries here. However, at Akkulam, there’s a wide variety of them on display. These flowers are very affordable, economical, and easy to look after,” says Sujitha K S, an entrepreneur. The festival also showcases a variety of plants, including water plants and bougainvillaea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp