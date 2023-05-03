Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Greens to move court against nightlife project

The protestors formed Kanakakunnu Heritage Protection Committee and decided to fight for the protection of Kanakakunnu.

Green activists staging protest in front of the Kanakakunnu Palace against the nightlife project. (Photo | Express)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Environmental activists and tree lovers are on the warpath against the much-hyped ‘Nightlife’ project coming up at Kanakakunnu. On Tuesday, the green activists and citizens protested in front of the Kanakakunnu, demanding that authorities halt the project immediately.

As many as 80 protestors gathered in front of the Kanakakunnu and decided to move the court against the project, which is inflicting heavy damage to the heritage property.

“Kanakakunnu is one of the few open green spaces in the city, and it’s being destroyed in the name of development. This place is not suitable for a nightlife project,” said scientist and writer Asha Gopinathan, who led the protest.

The protestors took a walk inside the Kanakakunnu as part of their protest. She pointed out that Kanakakunnu is the first digital garden in the country. “The authorities are ruining the same garden,” she said. People from all walks of life took part in the protest. Environment Protection and Research Council president Sanjeev S J said that the citizen of this city has every right to know about this project.

“People are left in the dark about the project. This is a public property with immense heritage value. We will protect it at any cost. A memorandum will be submitted to the chief minister and tourism minister urging them to intervene and halt the project and protect this heritage monument,” Sanjeev said. They have also launched an online petition against the project, which is being widely circulated among youngsters and citizens. “Around 300 people have signed the petitions already,” Sanjeev added.

Meanwhile, the project is being carried out on a war footing basis by the Tourism Department. According to sources, the project will be inaugurated soon on the occasion of the second anniversary of the LDF government. Despite protests, the authorities have decided to go ahead with the project.

