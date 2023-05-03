Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram taluk adalat draws huge response, receives 2,847 plaints

1,012 complaints disposed of; 26 subjects considered for adalat; 676 applications rejected

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

People waits at SMV School in Thiruvananthapuram to participate in Taluk level adalat programme 'Karuthalum Kaithangum'.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram taluk-level adalat held at SMV School on Tuesday drew a huge response from people. The adalat received 2,847 applications, of which 1,012 were disposed of. As many as 412 applications were received on Tuesday alone.

Twenty-six subjects were considered for the adalat and 750 of the applications received did not come under the categories. As many as 676 applications were rejected. 

Most of the grievances were related to local self-government bodies with the adalat getting 838 applications. A total of 423 of them were disposed of. 

Meanwhile, the adalat received only one complaint each regarding the public works, fisheries, social justice, labour, and irrigation departments. The other departments considered at the adalat include revenue, civil supplies, corporation, employment, SC/ST, motor vehicles, excise, mining and geology, women and child, agriculture, KSEB, animal husbandry, higher education, health, technical education, KSTP, legal metrology, ground water, sewage, water authority, industries and KSRTC.

Special counters were set up to avoid crowding at the adalat which was attended by thousands of people. Volunteers and help desks were active in bringing the complainants to the counters.

As many as 17 counters for various departments and four counters for submitting complaints ready round the clock. District-level officials of all departments were also present on the adalat platform. The officials reached the venues directly in search of the complainants. 

The adalat was run in full compliance with the green rules. Facilities such as drinking water, seating, specially-prepared rooms for mothers arriving with children, snacks, resting facilities, vehicle parking, ambulances, and emergency medical assistance were set up at the venue. A media centre was also to give information to the press was also arranged. Haritha Karma Sena members and cleaning workers of the corporation cleaned the adalat venue and premises. 

adalat highlights
 Most complaints related to LSG bodies at  838
Only one complaint each regarding public works, fisheries, social justice, labour, and irrigation departments
750 complaints unrelated to subjects considered

