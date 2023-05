Change in train services due to infrastructure works

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Train services will be partially cancelled or delayed for a few days due to infrastructure works between Mavelikara and Chengannur stations. Train no 06448 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express will be cancelled on May 8 and 15. Train no 06442 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam and Kollam on May 7, 10, 12, 14, 17,19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 and 31. Train no 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam will be partially cancelled between Angamaly and Kottayam on May 8 and 15.

Train no 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Express will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam on May 8 and 15.

Train no 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Intercity Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Guruvayur on May 8 and 15. Train no 16341 Guruvayur- Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam on May 9 and 16.

Train no 16327 Punalur - Guruvayur Express will be partially cancelled between Kottayam and Guruvayur on May 8 and 15. Train no 16304 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Ernakulam Vanchinad Express will be partially cancelled between Tripunittura and Ernakulam Junction on May 15. Train no 06441 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU Express will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam and Kollam till May 30.

