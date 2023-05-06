Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt revises norms for promotion of HM as principal in aided schools 

According to the new order, HMs can be promoted as principals only if their subject is available in the higher secondary section.

Published: 06th May 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has revised the norms for the promotion of high school headmasters as principals in aided higher secondary schools to rectify a major anomaly relating to teaching duty. As per the existing rules, appointment to principal posts should be carried out among eligible higher secondary senior teachers and headmasters in a  2:1 ratio.

The order revising the promotion norms was issued after headmasters promoted to principal posts abstained from teaching duty on the grounds that their subject was not available in the higher secondary section or they did not have sufficient periods to teach. According to the new order, HMs can be promoted as principals only if their subject is available in the higher secondary section.

The order also states that a Headmaster will not be promoted to  principal if his or her subject is already being handled by a teacher in the higher secondary section. The order also prescribes teaching duty of eight periods a week  for the principal. The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) had been engaged in a prolonged legal battle challenging the 2:1 ratio for appointment to  Principal posts.

“The government was forced to amend the norms relating to principal appointment as several headmasters took legal recourse and assumed  the principal posts on the supernumerary basis, creating a burden to the exchequer,” said S Manoj of AHSTA. He added that only higher secondary teachers should be  considered for the Principal post.

Meanwhile, demands have come up for similar amendments to rules relating to the appointment of principals in  government schools as well. 

