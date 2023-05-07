Ashram arson attack: Bail for Kerala BJP councillor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief judicial first class magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday granted bail to BJP councillor V G Girikumar, who was arrested last week in connection with the arson attack at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri in 2018.

Girikumar, 42, of Elipode, is the councillor of the PTP Nagar ward of the city corporation. He was arrested by the crime branch on May 2 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the ashram. However, the prosecution failed to produce substantial evidence against him in court, ensuring the bail.

Meanwhile, the bail petition of Sabari S Nair, of Karumamkulam, the third accused in the case and an RSS worker, has been posted for May 12 by Judge Shibu Daniel. The arguments for granting bail to Sabari were heard in the court on Saturday. Girikumar’s arrest was made after Sabari gave statements revealing the former’s role in the case.

The crime branch said in the court that Sabari was directly involved in the attack, which damaged three cars and gutted a portion of the ashram.

