Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ashram arson attack: Bail for Kerala BJP councillor

The crime branch said in the court that Sabari was directly involved in the attack, which damaged three cars and gutted a portion of the ashram. 

Published: 07th May 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief judicial first class magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday granted bail to BJP councillor V G Girikumar, who was arrested last week in connection with the arson attack at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri in 2018.

Girikumar, 42, of Elipode, is the councillor of the PTP Nagar ward of the city corporation. He was arrested by the crime branch on May 2 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the ashram. However, the prosecution failed to produce substantial evidence against him in court, ensuring the bail. 

Meanwhile, the bail petition of Sabari S Nair, of Karumamkulam, the third accused in the case and an RSS worker, has been posted for May 12 by Judge Shibu Daniel. The arguments for granting bail to Sabari were heard in the court on Saturday. Girikumar’s arrest was made after Sabari gave statements revealing the former’s role in the case. 

The crime branch said in the court that Sabari was directly involved in the attack, which damaged three cars and gutted a portion of the ashram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashram arson attack BJP
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp