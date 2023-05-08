Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Age-related issues fail to weaken veteran temple elephant Sivakumar in Kerala

“The animal has amazing stamina and grit. So I’m hopeful of a speedy recovery. A therapeutic diet comprising protein supplements and fibre-rich food is administered.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A veteran temple elephant in the capital city is battling age-related ailments with sheer grit. Sreekandeswaram Sivakumar, 70, is a tusker owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and kept at the Kanthalloor Mahadeva temple.

On Saturday, a few weeks after it had to be lifted by a crane to its feet, the jumbo underwent minor surgery to remove an abscess on its right back limb. Dr B Aravind, the TDB’s veterinary doctor and a former joint director with the Animal Husbandry department, told TNIE that the abscess had grown in size over the past three years. The removed tissue debris weighed around 4 kg, he said.  

“The animal has amazing stamina and grit. So I’m hopeful of a speedy recovery. A therapeutic diet comprising protein supplements and fibre-rich food is administered. Last month, it developed a wound when it struggled to get back onto its feet after a nap. It was healed with the support of medicines,” Aravind said.

The animal started showing symptoms of age-related illnesses in April. “Three times - on April 11, 19 and 21 - the animal could not get onto its feet after lying down. It had to be lifted with the support of a crane. Usually, aged elephants that find it difficult to stand on their own will collapse soon. But Sivakumar is recovering,” Aravind said.

But after the third fall, the animal was not allowed to lie down. It is housed in a kral, a wooden enclosure where it can stand and sleep by leaning against the wall. “It is a temporary arrangement until the animal regains strength. Every day, it is bathed and taken for a brief walk in the mornings and evenings,” Aravind said. 

Mahouts Jayaprasad and Sreejith are taking extra care of the animal. “The elephant has a gentle nature and would obey commands. It loves to be in the company of humans. It gets cheered up when people it knows for long, mostly those in the neighbourhood, pay a visit,” he added.

Sreejith took charge in April after the first mahout Prabhakaran Nair went on leave. “He is my uncle and was Sivakumar’s mahout for 18 years. Prabhakaran was heartbroken seeing Sivakumar struggling to stand on its feet. He was hospitalised with high BP. Now, he is undergoing an eye treatment,” he said.

Sivakumar was a regular at major temple festivals in South Kerala. “Festival organisers admire his gentle character. The last event he participated in was the aarattu in connection with the Painkuni festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDB veteran temple elephant Sivakumar
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp