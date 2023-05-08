Excise seizes 94kg ganja, arrests four in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise sleuths on Sunday dealt a huge blow to the drug cartel as they seized 94 kg ganja and arrested four men from Kannettumukku in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested are Ratheesh R, 36, of Karinkadamugal; Ratheesh S, 42, of Thiruvallam; Vishnu, 31, of Kalliyoor; and Akhil, 25, of Neyyattinkara.

The excise sources said the contraband from Andhra Pradesh was being transported in an Innova car in which the accused people, except Akhil, along with Vishnu’s wife and children, were travelling. “The woman and children were unaware of the plan and were told that they were being taken for a trip,” sources said.

The men purchased the drugs, that were concealed in bundles, from a contact in Vizag and lied to the woman that they were tools used for their work. The group had taken the car on rent. The officials got to know about the smuggling bid through the car owner. When the car owner checked the vehicle using the GPS tracker, it was found to be in Andhra Pradesh. Growing suspicious over the motive of the passengers, the car owner immediately alerted the excise.

When the car crossed the Kerala border on Sunday, the excise officials mounted surveillance and blocked the vehicle at Kannettumukku. As the excise sleuths intervened, the men tried to flee but were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the woman and her children fled in another vehicle.

According to excise sources, the three men arrested from the car had criminal antecedents. We will retrieve the details of people who gave financial assistance to purchase ganja from Andhra Pradesh from them during questioning, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the officials found Akhil near the vehicle and arrested him. Akhil has claimed that he was innocent. Claiming to be a former SFI leader of the Sanskrit College, Akhil said he’s residing at Jagathy and was arrested when went to purchase rice from a shop he regularly visits in the area.

