Kerala government bars departments from appointing internal vigilance cell heads directly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued a stern warning to all government departments against appointing heads of internal vigilance cells directly. Instead, the departments have been asked to nominate potential candidates to the vigilance department so that it can appoint the officers directly. The internal vigilance cells are responsible for taking anti-corruption measures in each department.

The order in this regard was issued earlier this week on the basis of the decision taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March. During the meeting, vigilance top officials brought to the attention of the chief minister the practice where the department heads decide on the vigilance officer without consulting the vigilance department.

According to the new order, the departments can suggest officers who could be appointed as heads of the internal vigilance cells. The details of such officers should be shared with the vigilance. The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) will secretly study the integrity and general reputation of the nominated officers and hand over the file to the Vigilance department.

The appointment of suitable candidates as internal vigilance cell heads should be done by the vigilance department, the order stated. The government has also assigned the VACB director to conduct a quarterly review meeting to assess the functioning of the internal vigilance cells. The internal vigilance cell heads in turn will file reports to the VACB director every three months on their functioning. Also, the internal vigilance cell officials will be made to attend training organised by the Institute of Management in Kerala and Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

The government had earlier admitted that several department heads were directly appointing internal vigilance cell heads by flouting norms. It was also found that department heads convert certain posts as internal vigilance cell heads and appoint officials without verifying whether they had any vigilance cases or inquiry pending against them.

The department had also brought to the notice of the government that several departments were functioning without an internal vigilance cell. In the new order, the government has strictly told the departments to constitute such cells at the earliest.

