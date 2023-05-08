Celebrating Tagore Jayanthi with ‘Gurudev’in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bharath Bhavan, in association with Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, is observing the 162 birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore in the capital city. on Tuesday
An exhilarating line-up of events has been planned at Bharath Bhavan in Thycaudu. Former chief secretary, K Jayakumar IAS, will inaugurate the event at 4 pm on Tuesday, and N Radhakrishnan, Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi chairman, will preside.
The program will witness various cultural and political personalities from across the state, including Abritha Banerji, who will sing a prayer in memory of the late poet.
The event will be followed by the screening of Gurudev, a documentary based on Tagore’s life. It was directed by V K Mohan and shot under the aegis of the Kerala Public Relations Department.