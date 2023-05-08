Produce details of disciplinary steps against ex-staff: Finance department to govt dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has asked all government departments to state all details in letters seeking opinions on disciplinary action to be taken against retired employees. The department is getting several requests and many of them lack relevant details, said a source.
Departments initiating disciplinary action against retired employees have to seek the mandatory opinion of the finance department. Usually, pension benefits would be partially withheld if an employee’s malpractice is detected before his retirement.
In such cases only up to two-thirds of the employee’s eligible pension would be granted. But in some cases, the incident would come to light only months or years after an employee’s retirement. The government has the right to withhold a portion of the employee’s pension in such cases also. But it can be done only after procedures like serving a notice and conducting a hearing.
The department’s order said files seeking opinions on disciplinary action should have seven points. One is to state whether the employee was given a charge memo and provide its details. Details on the retirement benefits granted to the employee and whether the employee’s action caused financial liability to the government should be stated. The department should also state whether the employee has been informed about the detection of malpractice or liability to the government. The file should also have details of the vigilance probe, if any, judicial steps and punishment, appeals, dates of retirement and issuance of charge memo.
Certain departments send files seeking authorisation without necessary details, which results in a time delay in processing. This can also be a purposeful effort to save the accused.
The administrative tribunal and courts would ask the finance department to submit a statement of facts. Proper details in the file on disciplinary action will help the department produce the statement without delay.