Produce details of disciplinary steps against ex-staff: Finance department to govt dept

The department’s order said files seeking opinions on disciplinary action should have seven points. One is to state whether the employee was given a charge memo and provide its details. Details on the retirement benefits granted to the employee and whether the employee’s action caused financial liability to the government should be stated. The department should also state whether the employee has been informed about the detection of malpractice or liability to the government. The file should also have details of the vigilance probe, if any, judicial steps and punishment, appeals, dates of retirement and issuance of charge memo.