Sreevaraham: A cultural treasure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hidden behind the hustle and bustle of the city lies a place that features a rustic landscape with a traditional charm. Sreevaraham, which is home to a large pond, temples and heritage culture, is a small locality in Thiruvananthapuram city.
The name ‘Sreevaraham’ is derived from two words -- ‘Sree’ means goddess Lakshmi, and ‘Varaham’ is Lord Vishnu in his boar incarnation. The history of Sreevaraham dates back to the 18th century when the Travancore Royal Family, who ruled the region, decided to build a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu there.
The Sreevaraham temple was constructed in the traditional Kerala style of architecture, and it became a popular destination for devotees from all over the region. Later on, the area around the temple witnessed development, with more people settling in the vicinity. In the early 20th century, the first school in the locality, Sreevaraham Lower Primary School, was established with the aim to provide basic education to the children of the local community.
The migration of Brahmins to Sreevaraham can be traced back to the ancient times when the region was under the rule of the Chera dynasty. The Chera kings were known for their patronage of Hinduism and support for Brahminical traditions. Many Brahmin families migrated to Sreevaraham during this period and settled there.
In the 1940s, the Government of Travancore decided to develop Sreevaraham further and constructed a bridge over the Karamana River, which flows through the locality. This led to increased connectivity and development of the region.
In the following decades, Sreevaraham saw significant growth, and now, it has turned into a bustling locality with a mix of residential and commercial areas. It is home to several businesses, including restaurants, supermarkets and shopping centres. The Sreevaraham Temple remains the spiritual centre of the locality and continues to attract devotees from far and wide.
What’s in a name
