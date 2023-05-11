Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan calls for high-level meeting to promulgate ordinance to prevent hospital attacks

The representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said they are monitoring the situation and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the government-level meeting.

Doctors' strike

A protest march was taken out by the PG students to Secretariat demanding better security measures for medical staff in the wake of the murder of a young doctor. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a medical intern, 23-year-old Vandana Das was killed by a patient in Kollam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with the representative of doctors’ organisations, at his office on Thursday.

He has also called a high-level meeting to discuss the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Hospital Protection Act (The Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012, in the evening. The meeting will be attended by Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary VP Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant etc.

The doctors, however, decided to continue their strike till they get a time frame for the issuance of an ordinance to protect the healthcare workers from hospital attacks. During the meeting with the chief minister, the doctors demanded that the ordinance shall be named after Dr Vandana Das, who was slain on Wednesday. They also wanted the government to give adequate compensation to her parents.

The representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said they are monitoring the situation and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the government-level meeting.

“We will continue our strike till the concerns of the doctors are addressed. The government had assured the promulgation of the ordinance earlier also. So we cannot wait for it till we have a repeat of an attack,” said the state president of the IMA, Dr Sulphi N.

IMA will convene its joint action council after the government-level meeting to discuss the next course of action.  The doctors also demanded that the hospitals should be made special protection zone. Also, the previous order to install CCTVs and employ security personnel shall be complied with. The doctors declared a 24-hour strike on Wednesday and it was extended to Thursday as well. The doctors from the private, government, and ESI sectors will participate in the strike. They have decided to stop all services except emergency services during the strike.

