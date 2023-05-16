Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council war of words over anti-drug campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling front and the Opposition over the anti-drug campaign initiated by the civic body. The meeting turned into a heated debate when the council was considering the agenda of the financial standing committee.

During the discussion, Opposition leader and BJP councillor M R Gopan stated that drug abuse is rampant at various places in the city as well as in secluded places under the corporation limits. He alleged that the Manaveeyam road has become a haven for drug traffickers and there are similar places elsewhere. This comment irked the ruling front.

LDF councillor Amsu Vamadevan said Gopan’s statement lacked clarity and asked him to point out each case he is referring to. “Gopan should show valid proof to support his statements. We cannot take action based on mere accusations. If there is a particular place or a person who indulges in such practices, the BJP councillor should let the council know the people behind it,” Amsu said.

Gopan replied that he would submit a written statement explaining the details if the council needed proof. BJP councillor Thirumala Anil, who came in support of Gopan, demanded the civic body constitute a caution committee in all the 100 wards of the corporation to spread awareness among the people regarding the rampant drug abuse in the city.

Anil pointed out the death of a 13-year-old student of the Government Cotton Hill Girl’s Higher Secondary School, who was used by the traffickers to carry drugs, to explain the seriousness of the situation. “The girl was used as a drug carrier. She was also sexually abused by the traffickers. Besides, 94kg of ganja was recently seized at Kannamoola. Such incidents reveal that drug abuse is rampant in the city and the corporation is doing nothing to prevent it,” he said.

Another BJP councillor Manacaud Suresh said the arrest of a DYFI activist in connection with the seizure of 95kg of ganja has revealed the involvement of left parties in promoting drug abuse. Replying to the allegations, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that effective interventions are being made to curb the drug menace.

“Such incidents of drug abuse are coming to light because of the effective intervention of the police and the excise. The civic body is giving utmost priority to the anti-drug activities and more campaigns will be conducted in the coming days,” she said.

The corporation also passed an agenda on the suspension of two staff members of the Fort zonal office of the civic body for physically assaulting the security guard of the office under the influence of alcohol. The suspended are S K Satheesh and S V Unnikrishnan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling front and the Opposition over the anti-drug campaign initiated by the civic body. The meeting turned into a heated debate when the council was considering the agenda of the financial standing committee. During the discussion, Opposition leader and BJP councillor M R Gopan stated that drug abuse is rampant at various places in the city as well as in secluded places under the corporation limits. He alleged that the Manaveeyam road has become a haven for drug traffickers and there are similar places elsewhere. This comment irked the ruling front. LDF councillor Amsu Vamadevan said Gopan’s statement lacked clarity and asked him to point out each case he is referring to. “Gopan should show valid proof to support his statements. We cannot take action based on mere accusations. If there is a particular place or a person who indulges in such practices, the BJP councillor should let the council know the people behind it,” Amsu said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gopan replied that he would submit a written statement explaining the details if the council needed proof. BJP councillor Thirumala Anil, who came in support of Gopan, demanded the civic body constitute a caution committee in all the 100 wards of the corporation to spread awareness among the people regarding the rampant drug abuse in the city. Anil pointed out the death of a 13-year-old student of the Government Cotton Hill Girl’s Higher Secondary School, who was used by the traffickers to carry drugs, to explain the seriousness of the situation. “The girl was used as a drug carrier. She was also sexually abused by the traffickers. Besides, 94kg of ganja was recently seized at Kannamoola. Such incidents reveal that drug abuse is rampant in the city and the corporation is doing nothing to prevent it,” he said. Another BJP councillor Manacaud Suresh said the arrest of a DYFI activist in connection with the seizure of 95kg of ganja has revealed the involvement of left parties in promoting drug abuse. Replying to the allegations, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that effective interventions are being made to curb the drug menace. “Such incidents of drug abuse are coming to light because of the effective intervention of the police and the excise. The civic body is giving utmost priority to the anti-drug activities and more campaigns will be conducted in the coming days,” she said. The corporation also passed an agenda on the suspension of two staff members of the Fort zonal office of the civic body for physically assaulting the security guard of the office under the influence of alcohol. The suspended are S K Satheesh and S V Unnikrishnan.