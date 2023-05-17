Back to the ‘future’

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just days remaining for the next academic year, markets in the capital are abuzz with activity as parents and children weave in and out of shops to buy school essentials.

The markets set up by the societies of the police department and the staff association of the Secretariat, too, have seen a big crowd.

However, this has come at the expense of local traders, which reported 70 per cent dip in business. The worst hit are the markets in Chalai and Palayam. “Since the pandemic is over, I’m able to take my children shopping with me and let them make their own decisions about what they want. The police society’s decision to host a school shopping bazaar is very practical. In the past, we would have had to visit multiple stores to buy these items. But that is no longer the case. Now, everything is available in one location,” said Abhaya S, a parent.

The school market run by the police cooperative society offers attractive discounts compared to other shops, sometimes as high as 50 per cent. This is likely why it is drawing a huge crowd. “Our aim is to provide quality school accessories at a reasonable rate for the public. This year, the response has been huge. The footfall is unbelievable,” said Sanjay Kumar, a coordinator of the school bazaar run by the Police Cooperative Society.

“A parent can buy the entire school accessories at half price compared to other shops. To make this happen, we signed deals with all major brands so many months back. We are expecting a turnover of `10 crore this year,” Sanjay added.

Local traders feel the heat

These temporary stalls set up by the cooperative societies and schools are claiming a large chunk of the seasonal business, leaving local traders to feel the heat. “Business is terrible in Chalai, and school reopening is only a few days away. Once, the Chalai market used to be crowded with parents and kids. It is no longer the case. Nowadays, people like shopping centres and the new bazaar set up by the police society over stores like ours,” rued Radhakrishnan Nair, a trader in Chalai market.

Traders body cries foul

Manoj S S, the state president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, pointed out that the entry of these new, temporary players have left traders at the receiving end. “The traditional traders are struggling because of the markets run by cooperative societies and schools. As per norms set by the CBSE board, schools are not allowed to engage in any trade inside the campus, but these rules are being violated. But the authorities concerned are not taking any action,” Manoj said.

He also pointed out that, unlike these cooperative societies, local traders are unable to make sales at such steep discounts. “We are doing a legal trade here. Every sale is recorded under GST. There are employees, and the investment is huge. We have to pay rent, give salaries, and run the shop around the year. What’s happening is unfair. We have been raising this issue in several meetings, but no action has been taken so far. There is a 70 per cent dip in business,” Manoj said, adding that the government should put an end to this.

Bazaar team begs to differ

Sanjay Kumar, the coordinator of the School Bazaar, said that the society is not doing any advertisements to woo customers. “Our only aim is to give good offers. Our only publicity is word-of-mouth,” Sanjay said.

Well-stocked after lull

Unlike last year, when there was a severe scarcity of uniform materials, there is enough stock this time around. “Last year, we had a limited supply of goods and could not meet consumer demand. We often had to make them wait until the stock was replenished. However, this year we have enough stock. Items such as school bags, water bottles and pencil boxes are more appealing than earlier,” said Akash N of Good Morning Stores, one of the shops dealing with school uniforms and accessories.

According to some traders, import restriction from China is reflected in the type of products available in the market this season. “Indian manufacturers are not very keen on the concept of fancy items. Earlier, we used to get huge quantities of fancy products from China. This is lacking this time around,” said Ravikumar, partner of Chellam Umbrella Mart.

How to prepare children for school year

Set a healthy timetable

Make sure children have clean and neat uniforms

Make sure the child follows a good sleep routine.

Develop good and healthy eating habits

Make sure all necessary stationery items (books, pens, bags, etc) are purchased on time

Help children revise some portions from the previous year’s syllabus

Keep television and other electronic devices away.

Restrict use of internet, phone and desktop

Once the school is open, teachers can help students from being addicted to gadgets

Compiled by Anna Jose

Inputs from Gautham Krishna and Ananthara S



